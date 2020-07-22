COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, infects another 551 in Sindh

Twenty-two more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 551 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,041 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 6,676 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 551 people, or 8.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 656,593 tests, which have resulted in 114,104 positive cases, which means that 17.4 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.8 per cent.

He said that 17,766 patients are currently under treatment: 17,011 in self-isolation at home, 64 at isolation centres and 691 at hospitals, while 520 patients are in critical condition, of whom 74 are on life support.

He added that 1,363 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 94,297, which shows an 82.6 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 551 fresh cases of Sindh, 324 (or 58.8 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 110 of the new patients belong to District South, 71 to District East, 49 to District Malir, 43 to District Korangi, 42 to District Central and nine to District West.

Hyderabad has reported 36 new cases, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad 20 each, Shikarpur 17, Sukkur 12, Ghotki 10, Larkana and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Kambar six, Jamshoro and Thatta three each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar and Tharparkar two each, and Badin, Naushehroferoze and Mirpurkhas one each, he added.

The chief executive once again urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures devised by the provincial government to prevent themselves and their loves ones from contracting the lethal infectious disease.`