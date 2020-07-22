Tree plantation in Miyawaki forests

LAHORE:Miyawaki forests are essential for climate freshness, pollution elimination and natural beauty, and considering the monsoon season and the severity of the weather, tree plantation will continue in the Miyawaki forests in the City.

Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Tariq Ali Basra held a meeting at PHA Headquarters in Jilani Park and said there would be evolutionary reforms soon in PHA following the policies of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

The PHA authorities agreed to plant as many trees as possible in the City. They discussed the board of directors meeting, the Miyawaki forests and tree-plantation campaign. Miyawaki afforestation work has started in seven zones of Lahore City and the best planning work is underway for its completion.

Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that other resources would have to be found to solve the financial problems. Care of the trees planted in Miyawaki Forest will be done in a better and more efficient manner. PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra said that considering the monsoon and the severity of the weather, tree plantation will continue in the Miyawaki forests.