One more dies from COVID-19 taking death toll to 433 in twin cities

Rawalpindi:COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus has claimed another life here in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of coronavirus related deaths so far reported from Islamabad Capital Territory to 160 while 273 patients have already lost their lives due to the disease in Rawalpindi district.

In last 24 hours, another 43 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 20,423. The number of patients being tested positive for the illness is registering a significant downward trend with every passing day and it is worth mentioning here that the number of patients tested positive in a day from the region was around 50 in the last week of April.

Of a total of 20,423 patients confirmed positive from the region so far, as many as 2,432 have been tested positive in last three weeks, since July 1 while in June, the number of patients tested positive from the twin cities was 13,264.

In last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life in Rawalpindi district while 17 more patients have been tested positive taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the district to 5,798, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said to date a total of 273 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have died of coronavirus illness in the district while 5,079 have been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment. On Tuesday, a total of 320 confirmed patients of the illness were in isolation at their homes while 126 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities, he added.

He said as many as 6,570 persons are still under quarantine at their homes in the district while some 3,000 suspects have already been relieved after completion of quarantine period. Meanwhile, another 26 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from ICT to 14,625.

Out of 14,625, 11,912 patients have recovered from the disease while there were 2,553 active cases in the federal capital on Tuesday. A total of 160 patients have died of coronavirus illness in ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.