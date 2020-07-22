Youth arrested for murder of cousin

LAHORE:Liaqatabad investigation police have arrested a youth for killing his paternal cousin. The accused, Azam, had eloped with his paternal cousin, Naila, to contract love marriage, but Rs1.4 in cash and gold jewellery carrying the girl changed his mind. He took her to the fields in Depalpur, Okara, stabbed her to death and fled to Karachi. Police arrested him from Kasur.

Road accidents: At least 15 people died and 729 suffered injuries in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 700 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 430 badly injured were removed to hospitals and 299 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

ticketed: Traffic police issued challan tickets to 112,367 bikes and cars during the last 20 days. Police took action against 93,283 vehicles with unprescribed number plates besides issuing challan tickets to 9,692 bikes and cars without registration number plates. Police also took action against 2,943 vehicles with broken number plates.

Mobile snatcher: Sanda investigations police Tuesday arrested two members of a of mobile snatcher gang.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rafiq alias Bhola and his accomplice Babar Ali. They belonged to Bhola Mobile Snatcher Gang. Police also recovered Rs 0.4 million in cash, 12 mobile phones and valuables from their possession. They have confessed to committing various robberies in different parts of the City.

PO arrested: Mujahid Squad officials Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted by police for at least seven years. He was arrested at a picket at Babu Sabu. He was arrested with help of the e-police app. He was wanted by Sialkot and Gujrat police in murder and abduction for ransom cases. He was handed over to Sherakot police.

Man injured: A 65-year-old man suffered injuries in a road accident at Kahna on Tuesday. Victim Miraj Din was trying to cross a road when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit and injured him. Edhi Ambulance Service removed him to hospital.

Transformer: Another electricity transformer caught fire at Mochi Gate. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. In no time, it engulfed the whole transformer. Firefighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

gangs busted: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad Tuesday arrested 11 members of three gangs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain, Shahbaz, Abu Zar Khalid, Zian alias Shery, Sabeel Hassan, Kamran, Ibrar alias Baby, Ameer Hamza, Ali Raza, Faizan Ahmad and Talha.

Police also recovered three cars, five auto-rickshaws, 29 bikes and illegal arms from their possession. They have confessed to committing crimes in different parts of the City.