Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Ashraf Jalali sent on judicial remand

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent religious scholar Ashraf Jalali to jail on 14-day judicial remand, an accused in a blasphemy case. Samanabad police produced the accused before the court and stated that the investigation against the accused had been completed and his physical custody was no more required. The court after hearing the police sent the accused on judicial remand while directing police to submit challan of the case on next hearing.

