Ashraf Jalali sent on judicial remand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent religious scholar Ashraf Jalali to jail on 14-day judicial remand, an accused in a blasphemy case. Samanabad police produced the accused before the court and stated that the investigation against the accused had been completed and his physical custody was no more required. The court after hearing the police sent the accused on judicial remand while directing police to submit challan of the case on next hearing.