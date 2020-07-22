close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

505 beggars held

Lahore

Police arrested 505 beggars in different parts of the City in the current year. Police registered 472 cases against the arrested beggars. As many as 188 beggars were arrested in Cantt division, 162 in Model Town division, 61 in Civil Lines division, 28 in City division, 38 in Iqbal Town division and 28 beggars were rounded up in Sadr division.

arrested: Sadr division police arrested 227 criminals last week. Police claimed to have arrested 29 thieves and robbers, 25 drug pushers and 13 gamblers, besides 43 accused in fraud and cheque bounce cases.

