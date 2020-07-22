EU to join post-COVID green recovery initiatives

Islamabad : The European Union (EU) has lauded the Imran Khan government’s green and clean initiatives for creating jobs through green economic recovery, protection of environment, forests and wildlife and enhancing the country's resilience against negative fallout of climate change on agriculture, forests, water, food, energy, health, education and lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable communities.

“We are looking forward to contribute our role through our experiences in overall post COVID-19 green recovery through enhanced investment in green sectors including forestry environmental protection and climate change resilience through mitigation and adaptation initiatives in the country’s climate-vulnerable socio-economic sectors,” minister and deputy head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Anne Marchal told adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam during a meeting at the ministry on Tuesday. Anne Marchal, who led a EU delegation, and Amin Aslam discussed cooperation-related opportunities in the fields of green economic recovery through investment and green job creation, environmental sustainability, climate change, forest management, air pollution and water conservation and protection for boosting latter’s climate resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters.

The visitors appreciated the government’s programmes for environmental protection, especially against climate change. Malik Amin welcomed the interest of the European Union and its offer to join present government’s green and clean initiatives launched over last two years for overall environmental conservation and protection and Pakistan’s climate resilience.

The adviser said the climate change ministry had launched various flagship programmes and projects including the world’s largest afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Plastic-Free Pakistan Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative as a part of the country’s efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience.