Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Condolence reference held

Islamabad

 
July 22, 2020

Rawalpindi : Faculty members at a condolence reference held at Rawalpindi Law College paid tribute to their colleague, faculty member and prominent jurist late Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Aslam.

Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Aslam was the first chief justice of the Islamabad High Court. He was an eminent lawyer and a highly respected and renowned pillar of the legal community.

RLC Chief Executive Peerzada Rahat Quddusi on the occasion expressed his sorrow and said that Sardar Aslam was a torch-bearer for lawyer fraternity. He said the late jurist’s services will be remembered for long. In condolence meeting they showed a deep compassion to the family of Sardar Aslam.

