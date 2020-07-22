Amir tests negative

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran have tested negative in their first round of Covid-19 tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per the board’s protocol, players and staff must return two negative tests in order to be eligible for travel abroad.

The first test was conducted on Monday. The duo are in a bio-secure environment in Lahore ahead of their second test, which will be held on Wednesday (today).

They are expected to travel to England over the weekend, if their second tests return negative too. Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released.