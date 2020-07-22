‘Christmas’ for Klopp as Liverpool prepare to lift EPL trophy

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said he felt like it was Christmas Eve on Tuesday as Liverpool count down the hours until they lift the Premier League trophy after a 30-year wait.

The Reds will lift the trophy on the Kop stand at Anfield after Wednesday’s (today’s) clash against Chelsea.

“It’s like Christmas,” said the German manager. “If you know beforehand you have a certain present, there is still excitement. We are very excited about that. I never touched a Premier League trophy ever before, that will be special.”

The celebrations will take place without fans in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic and Klopp again urged supporters to stay at home after crowds gathered around Anfield and in Liverpool city centre following their title win last month.