NFL, players agree on daily virus testing regime

LOS ANGELES, California: NFL players will receive daily testing for COVID-19 during the first two weeks of pre-season training camps after an agreement between the league and the players union, officials said Monday.

Allen Sills, the NFL´s chief medical officer, said players would be tested daily for two weeks until the positive test rate fell below five percent. Once that threshold was reached, testing would switch to every other day.

If the positive test rate remained higher than five percent, players would continue to receive daily testing.

Monday´s agreement settles one of the thorniest issues that has dogged talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over safety protocols to be used during pre-season.

Players had argued for daily testing, a request team owners had balked at.

NFL physician Sills said Monday he expected the rules to be adapted as training and the season progressed.

"There´s no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information," Sills told ESPN.