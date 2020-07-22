Ronaldo puts Juve on brink of Serie A title

TURIN, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo put Juventus on the brink of a ninth consecutive Italian league title on Monday, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Lazio to become the first player to hit 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

Juventus ended a three-match winless run thanks to Ronaldo’s second-half brace that moved them eight points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with four games remaining. Maurizio Sarri’s side could win the title on Thursday against lowly Udinese, or on Sunday at home against Sampdoria, depending on their rivals’ results this week.

Ronaldo struck the first goal from the penalty spot just after the break and was handed a tap-in three minutes later by Paulo Dybala.