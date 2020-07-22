PCB considers alternative plans

LAHORE: With the postponement of Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun considering alternative plans and a series in its Future Tour Programs (FTP).

The PCB has contacted several countries to find if there is room for a series or a couple of short format matches.

Pakistan are scheduled to visit South Africa for a short series under the FTP after the Asia Cup. They will play three ODIs and as many T20I matches there.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said that talks were underway with several countries. “Other countries like ours will also take stock of the situation here before coming to Pakistan. The wave of global pandemic is continuing and it is difficult for anyone to decide at this time.

“That is why South Africa has not decided to go for a short-term series, but talks are underway with the South African board on a number of issues.

“According to the current situation, we cannot say at this time whether we will go there or not. The next three or four weeks are important, after which we will be in a position to decide,” he said.

It is to be noted that because of corona-virus, the T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed and will take place next year.