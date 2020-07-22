Babar Azam slips in Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam dropped one place to sixth position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings which were announced on Tuesday.

Among batsmen, England’s Ben Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith of Australia and Virat Kohli of India, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Babar below him. England captain Joe Root is ninth and their opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position after a sturdy first innings 120 in the second Tests against West Indies.