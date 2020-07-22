close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Quaid Trophy from late September or early October

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to start Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s top first-class tournament, from late September or early October, under a bio-secure environment.

The tournament will be played in two cities. The PCB is considering Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for first class and second XI events.

A PCB official said that coronavirus threat was likely to be there for a considerable time. “We have to work around it with prescribed SOPs to prevent the spread of virus among the players and the officials,” he added.

