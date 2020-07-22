Indonesia charges recruiters

JAKARTA: Police in Indonesia have charged three recruiting agency bosses over the torture death of an Indonesian crew member found in a freezer aboard a Chinese fishing vessel, an official said on Tuesday.

It comes a week after a Chinese supervisor on the Lu Huang Yuan Yu 118 was charged with killing 20-year-old Hasan Apriadi and assaulting other Indonesian crew working on the ship. The recruiters ran two agencies that hired Apriadi and at least nine others to work on the Chinese boat, police said.

"The three suspects have been detained and charged under human trafficking laws," said national police spokesman Awi Setiyono, adding that a search was under way for two other senior company officials still at large.

The trio also face charges that they knowingly put the crew members at risk, police said. Anti-trafficking experts say the fishing industry is riddled with forced labour and exploited workers can face non-payment, overwork, violence and death.