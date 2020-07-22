close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
AFP
July 22, 2020

UK failed to probe Russian ‘meddling’

World

AFP
July 22, 2020

LONDON: British lawmakers slammed the government on Tuesday for failing to look into possible Russian meddling in UK politics, particularly the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, as they released a long-awaited report into the issue. The document by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) had been expected to shed light on possible Kremlin interference in the landmark vote that saw Britain leave the European Union.

