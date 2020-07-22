close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 22, 2020

Cyprus extradites national to US

World

AFP
July 22, 2020

NICOSIA: A mother voiced heartbreak on Tuesday at the treatment of her son, a suspected hacker who became the first Cypriot national extradited by his country to the US. Joshua Epifaniou, 21, was flown out from the Mediterranean island before dawn on Friday to face charges including several counts of wire and computer fraud, identity theft and extortion.

Latest News

More From World