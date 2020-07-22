close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
AFP
July 22, 2020

German woman kidnapped in Baghdad

World

BAGHDAD: A German national was kidnapped late on Tuesday outside her office in central Baghdad, a security source and a friend told AFP.

Hella Mewis, a who ran arts programmes at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib, had left her office and was "riding her bicycle when two cars, one of them a white pickup truck (of the type) used by some security forces, were seen kidnapping her," the security source said.

