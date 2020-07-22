Gold rates up Rs2,250/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs2,250/tola on Tuesday to another record high of Rs113,500/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,929 to Rs97,308.

In the international market, gold rates increased $12 to $1,825/ounce.

A jeweller said prices in the local market increase because of an increase in the international market and depreciation in the rupee value.

Jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.