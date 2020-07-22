Cut the deadwood out to save the tree

LAHORE: The country is flooded with deadwood; be it institutions, politicians, or business leadership. We have people at the helm of affairs that resist positive change as it would ultimately remove the redundant from the limelight.

Deadwood actually is part of tree or branches which are dead. It is also used for people or things that are no longer useful or productive. In prudent societies or companies, the deadwood is removed by voluntary redundancy. Good traditions however are no deadwood, but a tree that grows and sprouts through the changing seasons.

If we look at our political leadership, we will find numerous individuals that have served in numerous governments as ministers and advisers. Whenever a new government assumes power it blames the ills in the economy and the society to the deeds of previous regimes. Yet it invariably has in its ranks numerous individuals that served in the previous regimes as well.

They held responsible positions in those governments and cannot be absolved of the responsibility of misdeeds if any of that regime. Every government that comes to power carries the same deadwood, which its blames for previous ills.

In the present government, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the financial adviser to the Prime Minister had served as privatisation minister in the Musharraf regime and as finance minister in the Pakistan Peoples’ Party government. Razak Dawood was commerce minister in Musharraf era and is currently adviser on commerce to the Prime Minister. Azam Swati comes from Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam, Faroogh Naseem from MQM. Babar Awan was previously working for Pakistan People’s Party and is now serving Imran Khan. Firdous Ashiq Awan was a part of Musharraf regime and People’s Party, before joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Shah Mehmood Qureshi was Punjab minister of transport under Nawaz Sharif, minister of foreign affairs in People’s Party and now the same ministry in PTI. Khusro Bakhtiar was in PML-N and is now in PTI. Zubaida Jalal was on Musharraf’s team and now PTI has her loyalties, Fehmida Mirza was with People’s Party and now sides with the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry was Musharraf’s close aide, he then joined PPP and now is a senor PTI stalwart. The list goes on.

In our institutions Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has more deadwood than any other institution. It has many times been rated as the most corrupt institution in the country. Our tax to GDP ratio is the lowest in the region. Our informal economy is one of the largest percentage wise. We have been trying in vain to revamp this institution. We try to achieve this by making massive postings and transfers from amongst the ranks of FBR officials. We conveniently ignore the fact that if one officer has failed to perform at previous two postings; how can we expect him to excel elsewhere? We have to get rid of the deadwood in the institution. It is though unfortunate that there is more deadwood in the FBR than the green off shoots.

Police as law enforcing force has emerged as a tool to keep the political opponents at bay. This has made the police a lethal force that unleashes its brutalities not only for political masters but for personal gains as well. Nothing moves around in police station without spending some resources. The victim and the accused are entertained on the basis of their power to pay. The police culture has reached a stage where reforms are next to impossible. People serving in the institution for decades have developed a habit of entertaining complaints on the basis of the paying power of the parties. Deadwood in the police department is beyond imagination. It needs a massive surgery that no political government is ready to undertake. They need the same police culture to keep a firm grip on their opponents. Entrenched bureaucracy in all government departments like in FBR and police are proponents of status quo. It serves their purpose and the purpose of the ruling elite. It is another matter that this is not in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

If we look at the business leadership, we will find that the same set of leaders are spearheading the trade associations for over last three decades. Only the death of a very old stalwart paves way for someone else. These old leaders are operating with mentality of pleasing the ruling elite only instead of advising them on business policies. They lack any economic vision each leader fails to see beyond personal interest. They are in the documented sector, but the grey economy is also dear to them as they are somehow also beneficiaries of the informal one. It is unfortunate that no value chain of our industrial sector is fully documented. The trade and industry leaders however are more prudent operators than politicians as they have usually forged an alliance under which one group assumes power in one year and the other the next year. We need dynamic leadership both in politics, businesses, and bureaucracy and not the deadwood.