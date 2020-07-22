Sindh asked to waive taxes on imported wheat

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday decided to ask Sindh to waive duty and tax on imported wheat to bring down prices of the staple.

A cabinet meeting decided that the government would not allow the price of flour to go up.

The government of Sindh would be contacted to waive 1.25 percent duty / tax on the import price of wheat, it was decided.

“There should be no hindrance in the supply of wheat across the country,” said a statement after the meeting.

The provincial departments were directed to make sure that there should be no complain of wheat and flour shortage in the country.

The government estimated local wheat stocks at 26.5 million tons.

On the basis of production estimates, a gap of 1.411 million tones was identified between wheat availability and consumption.

The federal government last week exempted imported wheat from anti-hoarding law, sales tax customs and regulatory duties as wheat production runs short of about one million tons and may be around 25.7 to 26 million tons this year, according to an estimate.

There is about 0.7 to 1.0 million tons less output in the Punjab alone if compared with the provincial output target.

Wheat import was allowed to bridge the gap between supply and demand. The government decided to stop wheat smuggling.

The meeting was told that wheat hoarding would not be tolerated as stockpiling is hostile to society. People were asked to point out such elements.

A day earlier the centre held provinces responsible for wheat price escalation. Provincial governments promulgated Anti-Hoarding Act to ensure their wheat procurement drive and to achieve their procurement targets. This strategy of provinces not only restricted wheat/wheat seed movement but also created panic in the local market. Resultantly, wheat price escalation was observed, even during the months of its procurement.

Punjab has started its wheat releases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lifted about 55,218 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation’s stock by July 19.

The meeting was told that all provinces are cooperating with each other and food security ministry to ensure smooth supply of the commodity in the country. Food Security ministry is ensuring good quality wheat at cheap price for public.

The ministry is also facilitating private sector importers for ensuring adequate and timely imports of wheat in order to keep smooth demand and supply of grains and flour across the country.