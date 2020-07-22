PSX reintroduces rulebook

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has reintroduced its Rulebook under the Securities Act, 2015 and the Futures Market Act, 2016, and also aligned it with the relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2017 with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), a statement issued by the bourse said on Tuesday.

PSX regularly reviews and updates regulations in tandem with the changing regulatory landscape of the country.

PSX also endeavours to align its regulations with the international best practices to ensure that the same are at par with the developed regional and global stock exchanges, it added.

Carrying out the rulebook harmonisation exercise, it was ensured to eliminate redundancies and obsolete provisions, improve placement and add greater clarity for ease of understanding of rights and obligations of all the concerned.

The purpose is to regulate securities market functions in an enhanced and transparent manner, while ensuring that the rights and interests of the investing public are duly protected.

The rulebook is available in the legal framework section of the PSX website at www.psx.com.pk.