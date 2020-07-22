Rupee recovers

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from record lows aided by respite in dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 167.90 per dollar. It had hit an all-time low of 168.30 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee was propped up by lower dollar demand for import payments.

Moreover, the central bank’s intervention also prevented the local unit from sharp declines during the session.

The contraction in the current account deficit in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 also helped the currency post gains.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to remain under pressure this month due to huge demand for the greenback from importers and corporate customers.

Moreover, there are no adequate foreign inflows lined up to balance the supply and demand of the dollar in the market.

The rupee has depreciated by 0.85 percent so far this month, while it has weakened around 7.1 percent against the dollar year-to-date. In the open market, the rupee closed steady at 168 against the dollar.