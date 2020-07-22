Stocks barely changed amid profit-booking binge

Stocks were little changed on Tuesday in mixed trade as most of the foreign investors and local institutions sold their earnings to book available profits across-the-board ahead of rollover week, while others held onto caution waiting for positive stimuli, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.13 percent or 49.74 points to close at 37,700.31 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.49 percent or 79.02 points to end at 16,368.24 points level.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said, “The market opened on a positive note with higher international markets and oil prices; however, this positivity didn’t sustain at the bourse as profit-taking persisted through the day”. “The IPPs (independent power producers) sector was in the limelight where KAPCO closed 7.5 percent higher and HUBC closed 6.14 percent higher. On the flip side, cements and refineries were the major laggards today,” the brokerage said.

Of 405 active scrips, 149 moved higher, 233 stepped down, and 23 ended neutral, while volumes decreased to 457.216 million shares from 553.817 million in the previous session. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said, "Stocks closed higher led by oil and energy scrips on expectations for higher payouts, surging global crude oil prices and upbeat data on current account deficit”.

Mid-session pressure remained on 10.32 percent negative LSM (largescale manufacturing) growth data for Jul-May 2020.

“Rupee recovery and speculations ahead of major earning announcements due this week helped stocks stay afloat,” Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional investments at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The market is under the spell of technical adjustment ahead of rollover week, and trading days might be reduced because of Eid Holidays”.

He said the market lacked any positive news from the economic front, while the dismal data for the month of May for LSM (largescale manufacturing), which undoubtedly suffered the most because of the lockdown, brought the trading activity to a halt.

“Whenever the key index nears some psychological barrier it faces correction, so after nearing to 38,000 points, it suffered some downward correction,” Ahmad added.

Muhammad Jawad Vohara from BMA Trading Desk, said, “The market shed around 300 points due to profit-taking by investors on intraday basis but recovered well to close more or less flat”. Vohara said interestingly, PKR/USD parity at 168 attracted the interest in the power sector.

“The index heavy E&P (exploration and production) and power sector can further positively impact the index due to upside in earnings from rupee devaluation,” he added.

The index though closed on positive note but selling spree witnessed in all the key sectors having heavy weightage in the KSE-100 index, as mostly the investors preferred on booking profit. The index made an intra-day high of 37,938 points, which attracted selling from all the quarters, a leading analyst said.

The top gainers were Bhanero Textile, gaining Rs62.62 to close at Rs897.62/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs50 to finish at Rs6,800/share, while Rafhan Maize, down Rs100 to close at Rs7,600/share, and Indus Motor Company, losing Rs67.63 to close at Rs1,301.62/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited posted the highest volumes with 28.642 million shares, gaining Rs0.05 to end at Rs39.30/share, while Pakistan Refinery’s turnover was the thinnest with 12.911 million shares and gained Rs0.71 to end at Rs15.15/share.