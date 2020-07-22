Current account deficit narrows 77.9 percent in FY2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit narrows to five-year low in fiscal year 2019/20 due to improvement in the country’s trade balance as imports of goods and services declined, though exports went down too.

The current account deficit narrowed 77.9 percent to $2.97 billion in July-June FY2020 from $13.43 billion in the previous year, the central bank’s data showed on Tuesday.

The deficit was equivalent to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from a 4.8 percent gap in FY2019.

Current account deficit was the lowest since the deficit of $2.81 billion in fiscal year 2014/15. This gap contracted more than expected during the last fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan had forecast that the current account deficit would be 2.5-3.5 percent of GDP in FY2020. The recorded deficit was also below the government’s target of three percent

Central bank figures revealed that the trade balance clocked in at $19.91 billion, compared with $27.61 billion, a decline of 27.9 percent.

Marked improvement in the trade balance was recorded due to a fall in imports caused by slowing domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imports of goods reduced 18.2 percent to $42.41 billion in FY2020, while exports also fell 7.2 percent to $22.50 billion.

Increase in import duties imposed by the government to curb the trade deficit, depreciation of the exchange rate, lower international oil prices and the impact on economic activity due to COVID-19 outbreak led to the decline of total imports during the year under review. The balance on trade in goods and services fell to $22.74 billion from $32.58 billion, the data showed.

Remittances increased 6.3 percent to $23.12 billion in FY2020.

Financial account also provided support for the balance of payments, posting a surplus of $7.7 billion due to $2.52 billion (76 percent up) foreign direct investment and programme loans from multilateral agencies.

The current account deficit dipped to $282 million in the fourth quarter (April-June) of the last fiscal year from $652 million in the previous quarter. The deficit saw a notable reduction in its size despite the fact that the quarter was highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SBP’s numbers, the current account balance turned to a deficit in June driven by higher shortfalls on both balance on trade in goods and services. Deterioration in balance on primary income also forced the current account balance to slip into a negative territory during the month.

Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $96 million in June against a surplus of $344 million in May.

BMA Capital Head of Research Faizan Ahmed said, “I think June 2020 numbers were encouraging, as both exports and remittances showed sequential improvement. Nonetheless, such high remittances numbers are unlikely to persist going forward.”

He also pointed out to the encouraging inflow of FDI despite COVID- related problems. “Overall balance of payments was positive due to inflows in the financial account (funds received from World Bank, asian Development Bank etc). In FY2021, the current account deficit should remain between $5.5-6.0 billion.”

Remittances rose to $2,466 billion in June, compared with $1.866 billion a month earlier.

Exports of goods increased 25 percent month-on-month in June to $321 million; however, imports of goods also increased 27 percent to $761 million, resulting in deterioration of trade balance. "The increase in imports is largely attributable to imports of higher quantities of petroleum products and their higher prices,” said analyst Syed Atif Zafar of Topline Securities.

The overall balance of payment recorded a surplus of $5.30 billion during the year compared to a deficit of $1.50bn last year.

“Looking forward, we expect the current account deficit to clock in at $4.0-4.5 billion in FY2021 (1.5-2.0 percent of GDP) as COVID-19 related lockdowns and restrictions ease globally and international oil prices also trend up,” Zafar added.