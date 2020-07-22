This refers to the editorial, 'Circular debt and inefficiency' (July 21) which holds mismanagement and inefficiency at DISCOs to be mainly responsible for the current power sector mess. I disagree. Everyone, from top to bottom, in this sector has contributed to bringing this sector to the verge of collapse. I also tend to differ with Engro’s suggested 'Fixing Pakistan’s Power Sector' remedy. Fixing issues, here or there, may delay the ultimate slightly but will not avoid it. The power sector’s ills are beyond repair now. It needs complete revamping and recasting – its systems, its organization, its management, and in particular our decision-makers’ mindset who continue to find solace in centralized systems of power generation, transmission and distribution.

The electric supply industry (ESI) globally is in the midst of a sea-change that has released previously captive consumers from their dependence on the grid. They now have multiple options (for instance, rooftop PV installations) available to them which they can use to reduce, and even eliminate, their dependence. In such a backdrop, planning for a central grid supply to consumers based on large-sized generating plants with allied transmission and distribution networks is fraught with serious risks. Sooner than later, grid supply will be facing a fierce competition with other options for customers, on price as well as quality. Our leaders and managers in the power sector must wake up to these emerging market realities and respond accordingly, or else get ready for big surprises.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur