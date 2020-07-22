Skewed ethics

Corruption has always been our problem and it has been destroying our country since inception. The intensity might have changed, but our concept of honesty has always been skewed. I can recall one personal story where such boundaries between honesty and corruption were blurred. I was working as a clerk in the HVC branch in the commissioner office in Rawalpindi back in 1958. The commissioner along with concerned staff visited Campbelpur (now Attock) for tehsil inspection. The HVC went ahead of the commissioner to ensure that everything was in place. There was an impression in the public, and rightly so, that all the expenses of the visit were to be borne by the tehsildar. The financial commissioner finally arrived for his visit and stayed at the PWD rest house at Attock Fort, which is quite far from Attock city. The tehsildar was responsible for making all arrangements.

He told me that the lower staff was unnecessarily blamed for corruption, while the real cause was higher officials who were portrayed as honest. He then explained to me that the financial commissioner gave him 4 paisa coins to get Disprin for him, which looked like a very honest deed. However, he explained that in order to get Disprin tablets, he would have to send someone to either Attock city or Hazro city by car or taxi, which of course would have to be arranged somehow. This was and is the state of affairs where lower ranks are labeled as dishonest while they struggle to cope with keeping up with demands of their officers.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad