Journalist abducted

This refers to the news report 'Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad: HRCP' (Jul 21, 2020). Journalists face injustice in the course of their work. We should stand together to raise our voice for the safe recovery of Matiullah Jan.

We must also appreciate the journalists' community for showing the right picture of society by putting their lives in danger.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat