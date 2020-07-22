Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers renewed the demand for the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Tuesday.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman without any delay and scrap the cases against him.

They flayed the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34 years old property case without meeting all the legal formalities. The protesters deplored the role of NAB, which, they said, had no authority to detain a citizen in a private property case. They said the NAB was doing all this on the directives of the rulers, who wanted to suppress the independent voice of the media.

The speakers including Daily Jang Peshawar Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others said the government was pressuring the media to dismiss some journalists which was not acceptable to them.

The speakers requested the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the ongoing injustices with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who was arrested even when the investigations were not over.