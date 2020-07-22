Repetitive TV

The TV dramas being screened on different TV channels these days are becoming boring with every passing day. Normally any drama is of one hour's duration. What is happening these days is that at least the first half of the drama is the repetition of the previous episode. Hence those of us who follow their favourite dramas have to wait for at least half an hour to know the further part of the story.

I don't really understand the wisdom behind this. Till recently, TV channels used to quickly show in the first two to three minutes the shortened version of the previous episode. That was better practice instead of wasting half an hour of the viewers.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad