MSR’s arrest ‘attempt to muzzle critical voices’

LONDON: A UK-based author and columnist, Naveed Aman Khan, has condemned the continued detention of Jang and Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman (MSR) in a 34-year-old private property case.

He wrote that Imran Khan’s government was trying to muzzle freedom of speech and silence critical voices in the country. MSR’s arrest was clearly aimed at hurting the largest media group in Pakistan, he added. Many times in the past the offices of Jang and Geo had been attacked and Geo had also been taken off air several times in the past, he further said.

Khan said civil society activists observed that the space for dissent and independent journalism had considerably shrunk in Pakistan since the PTI came into power in 2018. He cited that World Press Freedom Index for 2020 ranked Pakistan 145 out of 180 countries — three places lower than last year. He said the National Accountability Bureau was being used to harass MSR.

He said international condemnation was continuing from all quarters against the detention of MSR. The EU had raised serious concerns over the arrest of the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan’s largest media group, he added.

Politicians, civil society and journalist bodies demanded immediate release of MSR. The Jang and Geo Group Editor-in-Chief’s arrest on fake allegations was an attack on the freedom of media and a step to silence truthful voices, he added. He said the PTI government was not following democratic norms and wanted to mute every voice raised for truth, as it first arrested political opponents and now had started targeting media. Khan said the sin of Geo and Jang Group was to expose the scandals of the PTI government.

The columnist said the freedom of expression could not be achieved unless the implementation of the Constitution in letter and spirit. He said MSR is the strongest voice of the voiceless.—News Desk