Qayyum pledges to resolve Kotli’s issues

LUTON: Former Mirpur Development Authority chairman Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum has pledged that he will try his best to resolve the issues of Kotli as he campaigns for a seat on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Some new constituencies have been created in the AJK for administrative purposes, among which is Kotli. Qayyum is standing as a candidate for the assembly in the forthcoming election, and said he is creating a “master plan” and starting work on the long-standing problems of Kotli.

Qayyum is determined to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Chaudhry Mir Zaman, who was a top revenue officer in the AJK and whose services to the region are widely regarded.

Talking to The News, Qayyum said he was launching an independent liaison campaign. When asked whether Qayyum would fight the elections on a political party ticket or as an independent candidate, he said his working relations with all the political parties of the AJK have been excellent but he wants to be more focused on the development of Kotli city and its surrounding areas. He said the sense of deprivation among the people of Kotli should be resolved and there should be more leisure facilities for the young people and children of the city. He added that some of the influential personalities and political activists of the constituency have assured him of their support. A number of the Pakistani-Kashmiri community members in Luton, who originally belong to Kotli, voiced their support for Qayyum.

Speaking to The News, a prominent activist from the Kotli region Chaudhry Taj Samror said Kotli residents in both the region and abroad are facing some serious challenges. To resolve the issues, a candidate with a comprehensive approach was needed.

Qayyum has a large family in Luton and other parts of the UK. According to Samror, who is also a close relative of Qayyum, several prominent figures of the community are showing their full support for Qayyum.

He said the problems of Kotli residents abroad have been ignored and that the younger generation is mostly avoiding spending their holidays there now. Therefore, it has become necessary to initiate positive political change from Kotli.