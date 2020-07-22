‘Luton 2040’ proposals aim to tackle poverty

LUTON: The Luton Borough Council is asking its residents and organisations to comment on proposals for a new town-wide vision with a central ambition that by 2040 no-one in Luton will have to live in poverty.

According to a Luton Council press release, the initial engagement work on this vision, which will lay the foundations for achieving this goal by 2040, began with partners and residents in September 2019 to address the challenge of poverty and inequality in the town.

It should be noted that the vision for the next three years will have five major priorities: Protecting the most vulnerable in the town by prioritising services and interventions that alleviate the impact of poverty and reduce health inequalities; making Luton a child-friendly town, where young people grow up feeling safe and secure, with a voice that matters and the opportunities they need to thrive; securing a strong economic recovery from Covid-19, which protects businesses, jobs and incomes; reducing Luton net carbon emissions to meet Luton long-term goal to be a carbon neutral town by 2040.

As part of the consultation a number of virtual events have been organised via Zoom at the following times: Wednesday 29th July - 2pm to 3.30pm. Monday 3rd August - 10am to 11.30am. Wednesday 12th August - 7pm to 8.30pm. Friday 14th August - 10am to 11.30am. Thursday 20th August - 7pm to 8.30pm.Tuesday 25th August 2020 - 2pm to 3.30pm. Those who would like to join may email [email protected] or phone 01582 546778.