Brexit: Peers clash over farm support system

LONDON: Peers have clashed over a new support system for farmers as the UK moves away from Europe’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Liberal Democrat Lord Teverson called for a cut in the transition period to payments under new environmental land management schemes (ELMs). But other peers warned, in committee stage debate on the Agriculture Bill, that a shorter transition period could hit farm incomes.

Lord Teverson said one of the key benefits of the new scheme was the idea of “public money for public good”, linked to improving biodiversity. He said biodiversity had declined due to agricultural management. Farmers were not to blame but the financial incentives made to them under the CAP. Biodiversity was a “global crisis”, so it was better to introduce the new ELMs in five years rather than the seven proposed in the Bill, Lord Teverson told the Lords.

But Tory Baroness McIntosh of Pickering said the transition period from direct payments should remain at seven years, although come into effect a year later.

Lady McIntosh said it was the biggest change faced by farmers for a generation and a delay would give the government time to develop a good scheme, rather than a “half-baked” one.

Independent crossbencher the Earl of Devon said he too was concerned that the government would not be ready for the transition period to start next year and farming would suffer. Lord Curry of Kirkharle said the gap in support between the two schemes was “fraught with risk”.

Pilots of the new ELMs were only just under way due to Brexit and Covid-19, the independent crossbench peer said. Lord Curry added: “I am enthusiastic about this bold change in policy. But it would be a disaster if such an important change in policy was rushed through.”

Liberal Democrat Lord Greaves warned about a “huge car-crash rushing over the horizon” over the switch to ELMs. Lord Cameron of Dillington, a crossbench peer, called for a re-think by the government, saying: “The way forward is still as clear as mud.”

ELMs were only in the pilot stage and the farming community had no clear idea of the future, he said. Despite all the delays, farmers were still stuck with a start of the transition period in 2021 and many could “fall down the gap”, Lord Cameron warned. Responding, rural affairs minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble said: “The planned agricultural transition period allows a gradual transition from the existing area-based payments to the future system where public money will be paid for public goods.

“We deliberately had this time to avoid a cliff-edge for farm businesses. Following an extensive consultation we believe seven years strikes the right balanced between signalling the end of area-based payments and giving farmers time to adjust. Shortening the transition would mean steeper rates of payment reductions.”-