11 die as roofs collapse after rains in Punjab

Ag APP

FAISALABAD: At least 10 people were killed in two separate incidents after the roofs of their houses collapsed due to heavy rain in Faisalabad.

Heavy rains lashed the city and its surrounding areas on Monday night, during which the roof of a three-room house in Tandlianwala collapsed. The incident claimed the lives of a woman, her 13-year-old son, two boys and three girls. Two other family members also sustained serious injuries.

The second incident took place on Abbaspur Road in the Kangan area where the roof of an entire house collapsed following thunderstorms in the city, killing three siblings. The incident left four other members of the family, including two girls, injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Separately, an elderly woman was killed as the roof of her house caved in during rain near Arifwala in Pakpatan on Tuesday morning. The deceased was sleeping when the incident occurred, a private news channel reported. Her body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.—News Desk/APP