UK will hold China to int’l obligations on HK: Ahmad

LONDON: Britain will not “look the other way” on Hong Kong and will hold China to its international obligations, a Foreign Office minister has told the Lords.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said the government was “deeply concerned” by the situation in Hong Kong. He told peers China’s new national security law breached the joint declaration with the UK and “directly threatens a number of Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms”. At question time, Lord Ahmad pledged: “We will not look the other way on Hong Kong and we will continue working with partners to hold China to its international obligations.”

His comments came after China warned Britain will “bear the consequences” of suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Labour’s Lord Dubs said China had accused Britain of interfering in its internal affairs. “Will the minister make it clear that this is entirely a breach of the Sino-British agreement and it is not a breach of Chinese internal affairs to stick by the terms of the international treaty,” Lord Dubs added.

Lord Ahmad said he agreed and insisted that standing up for the rights of Hong Kong nationals was the right thing to do. Liberal Democrat Lord Purvis of Tweed said people might be shocked to know the government had given export licences for British made teargas which had been used, according to Amnesty International, against peaceful protesters in Hong Kong.

Lord Purvis called for export control lists to be updated to stop this and other equipment being used in the suppression of minorities or against peaceful protesters.

Lord Ahmad said the Foreign Secretary, in a statement to MPs a day earlier, had extended the embargo on arms sales to mainland China, to Hong Kong as well.