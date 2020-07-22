close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan on Aug 1

July 22, 2020

KARACHI: The Zil Hajj moon had not been sighted and Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated across Pakistan on 1st August (Saturday), announced Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday. The decision was announced after a meeting of the committee held in the metropolis to sight the crescent.

