Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan on Aug 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Zil Hajj moon had not been sighted and Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated across Pakistan on 1st August (Saturday), announced Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday. The decision was announced after a meeting of the committee held in the metropolis to sight the crescent.