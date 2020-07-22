Four Punjab cities put under 7-day smart lockdown

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: The Punjab government decided on Tuesday to impose seven-day smart lockdown in certain parts of Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot till July 27, Geo News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020, “controlled entry and exit” will be observed in Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala till July 27.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

The notification added there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Earlier this month, “smart lockdown” was enforced in seven cities of Punjab - Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi — for 15 days slated to end on July 24.

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases — the lowest in last four weeks — and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of cases to 266,096 and fatalities to 5,639.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 17,783 tests were conducted in last 24 hours which led to the emergence of 1,013 new infections.

So far 208,030 patients have recuperated from the disease while 52,427 are undergoing treatment, of whom 261 are struggling for their lives on ventilators at various hospitals across the country.

According to the provincial tally, Sindh has reported 113,553 cases; Punjab 90,444; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 32,243; Balochistan 11,441; Islamabad 14,625; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,922; and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,868.

In Karachi, Sister Ruth Lewis, one of the founding members of Darul Sukoon, a dedicated facility for special children, passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday at a local hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19, said an announcement by the management of the centre.

According to Tariq Samuel, Human Resource Manager of Darul Sukoon, Sister Ruth remained associated with the facility since its establishment by Sister Getrude Lemmens in 1969. She was tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and was immediately admitted to a private hospital where she was shifted on ventilator the very next day due to her precarious condition.

The 77-year-old lady was said to be looking after the special children — basically comprising those with mental retardation and often abandoned by their families — with her utmost dedication for more than 50 years.