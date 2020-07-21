Imran wishes early recovery for Saudi king

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who was hospitalized on Monday. "The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty's swift recovery, good health and long life. Ameen," the prime minister wrote in a tweet. The prime minister expressed concern over the hospitalisation of the Saudi King and prayed for his early recovery.