Govt’s problems created by its members: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology on Monday said that under a parliamentary system of governance, non-elected individuals cannot participate in the decision-making process of the country.

While talking to media in Islamabad, the minister noted that only elected lawmakers can partake in decision-making and under the Constitution, dual nationals are barred from becoming the member of the assembly. "How can dual nationals be part of the cabinet then," he asked. The reaction from the minister came after it emerged that four special assistants of the prime minister hold dual nationalities. Chaudhry went on to add that currently the problems faced by the government are created by its own members, however, people of the country have pinned high hopes and expectations from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Members of the ruling PTI and opposition continued to snipe at each other after the government disclosed details of the assets and nationalities of advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

On Saturday night, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz had announced that the information is now available for public viewing, in a bid by the government bid to "boost transparency". He had said that the details have been shared on the Cabinet Division website as instructed by the premier.

It was revealed that four aides — Nadeem Babar, Tania Aidrus, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Syed Qasim — have other nationalities. Taking a jibe at opposition parties, he said, "PML-N does not even know who is going to lead them, whereas, for PPP, Asif Zardari has worked hard to make it ‘Sindh's party’ and now Bilawal Bhutto is trying hard to make it an only ‘interior’ Sindh's party".

While talking about Pakistan Television Network (PTV), the minister said that the national broadcaster has no business plan, but has increased fees. “I have expressed my concerns in the cabinet," he added.

Speaking of the developmental projects initiated by the incumbent government, the federal minister apprised that Pakistan's first civil defence Research and Development (R&D) project has started under which 10 police stations in Islamabad have been redesigned. The police would be given drones for patrolling purposes — which is expected to reduce street crimes.

The minister explained that an agriculture service company would be established with 600 people where soil testing and drone spray will be the top priority, keeping in view the recent locust attacks threatening the agricultural growth of the country.

“We are inviting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for investments in the agri sector.” He also noted that Pakistan imports over Rs2 billion worth of electromedical devices every year, on which an additional one billion dollars are spent on repair of these devices. "Special Economic Zones are being set up in Sialkot, Karachi, and Lahore in line with our vision to boost development in the country," he maintained.