Corona cases, deaths continue to fall

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed corona cases and fatalities are constantly decreasing across the country owing to the government’s successful policy of smart lockdown and people’s adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The caseload in Pakistan reached 265,791 with 1,587 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Monday. Sharing the data, he said a total of 5,631 deaths had been reported with 31 reported during the last 24 hours. He said 2,34,560 patients had recovered adding

that 1,740,768 tests had been conducted so far, with 19,108 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

He said 113,553 cases were reported from Sindh, 90,191 from Punjab, 32,243 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,599 from Islamabad, 1,849 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,441 from Balochistan and 1,915 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 18,977 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,419 from Punjab, 5,938 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,604 from Islamabad, 334 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,616 from Balochistan and 667 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 1,993 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,083 from Punjab, 1,142 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 159 from Islamabad, 43 from Gilgit Baltistan, 132 from Balochistan and 47 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said 92,037 patients had recovered in Sindh, 65,689 in Punjab, 25,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,836 in Islamabad, 1,472 Gilgit Baltistan, 8,688 in Balochistan and 1,201 in AJK.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Monday said at least 897 people had recovered across the province over the past 24 hours, bumping the tally to 92,934 and translating into an 81% recovery rate.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Shah said 26 deaths were also reported alongside 546 new infections the past day. The new cases — which took Sindh's total number to 113,553 — were identified after 7,069 tests were conducted.

According to the chief minister, 17,824 of the 18,600 patients currently under treatment were in self-isolation, 64 at isolation centres, and 712 at various different hospitals across Sindh. Of the 535 critical patients, 75 were shifted to ventilators.

Providing a geographical breakdown, Shah said 179 of the 546 new cases were in Karachi. Of those, 50, 38, 38, 27, 19, and seven were in the South, East, Korangi, Central, Malir, and West districts, respectively.

Across Sindh, 29 new cases were identified in Khairpur, 21 in Ghotki, 18 in Sukkur, 17 in Tando Mohammad Khan, 15 each in Sujawal and Jamshoro, 13 each in Larkana and Jacobabad, 11 in Naushahro Feroze, nine each in Umerkot and Matiari, four each in Dadu and Thatta, three in Sanghar, and one each in Shaheed Benazirabad and Badin.

Balochistan reported five new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 11,441 with five one more person succumbing to the disease, pushing the death toll to 132, the health ministry said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 157 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 32,243 with five more people succumbing to the disease, pushing the death toll to 1,147, the health ministry said.

“157 new cases confirmed taking the total 32,243. 5 more lives were lost (3 Peshawar, 1 Kohat, 1 Abbottabad) taking the total to 1,147. 361 more patients recovered taking the tally to 25,367. Active cases at 5,729,” said the health ministry in a statement.