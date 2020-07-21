Paragon City case still pending, only bail granted

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday announced its decision on bail plea of former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon City case. Sources close to National Accountability Bureay (NAB) said that the corruption case against the accused is still pending as only bail has been granted to them, daily Jang reported. The sources said that the case was ultra vires and no court has yes decided it. They said that NAB always acts according to the law and files reference after a thorough verification process following a complaint. The sources said that the Bureau was busy in fighting the menace of corruption and misuse of authority. NAB has many success stories which have been hailed by many national and international organisations.