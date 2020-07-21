COVID-19: Punjab to shut shopping malls 3 days ahead of Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to close down all shopping malls, business centres and bazaars three days ahead of Eidul Azha to curb the spread of coronavirus in the province.

According to officials sources here on Monday, the provincial government has sent a proposal to the federal government in this regard. The final decision will be made by Centre after consultations with all stakeholders.

The Punjab governmenthas also finalised standard operating procedures for offering the Eidul Azha prayers. All the faithful would wear mask during offering of the Eid prayers in mosques, and perform wuzu (ablution) at home.

A six-foot distance would be maintained between the faithful during the Eid prayers. All mosques and Eidgah would be disinfected through washing of the premises with chlorine-mixed water, no prayers would be offered outside the mosque premises i.e. on footpath or bazaars, and the Eid prayers would be completed in 30 minutes.