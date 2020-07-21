close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2020

Kaira demands immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Part (PPP) Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

Addressing the media along with Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders here, he said the government was crushing the people’s right to freedom of speech. He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been in illegal custody for the last four months, regretting that the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ was increasing its role day-by-day. He said that there was not a single oppositionleader in Pakistan today who had not suffered illegal detention or isolation torture at the hands of NAB. “This government is also responsible for gagging the media,” he said, adding that Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been in illegal NAB custody for months now.

