Young man injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Baghsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

A 20-year-old boy, resident of Mehtika village received critical injuries and was evacuated to nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Meanwhile, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office on Monday to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Baghsar Sector of the LOC, 20-year-old Moin Akhtar sustained serious injuries.

She said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year India has committed 1732 ceasefire violations to date resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians. Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The statement said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.