IGP orders inquiry: KP police illegal driving schools closed down

PESHAWAR: On the orders of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, illegal driving schools in Khyber Pakthukhwa were closed down and he ordered inquiry in this connection.

Schools charging hefty fee for teaching driving was not credited to any government account but was spent at the discretion of district police officer concerned. The police department has not opened any bank account to collect the driving course fee, due to which the police personnel collected the fee themselves; therefore no audit of any school has been done.

According to police sources, driving schools were set up in government buildings and premises since long in different cities where policemen teach driving without any legal backing, fee structure and financial record.

The IGP told The News that a decision would be taken after reviewing all the issues of the schools. He said schools were closed due to corona and all their financial matters would be investigated.

“We have called a special meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the driving schools legal and financial issues,” he said. According to sources, neither any legislation has been enacted for the establishment of driving schools nor made a part of any police act. Schools were established in different cities of the province like Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Nowshera, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Mardan, Haripur and Abbottabad.

Interestingly, the police department has not fixed any uniform fee for driving training due to which each school is charging fees at its own discretion. The fee is neither deposited in the bank and nor there is any bank account in this regard.