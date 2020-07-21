Fire damages pharma company warehouse in Landhi

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a warehouse of a medical drugs manufacturer in the Future Colony area of Landhi on Monday night. An official said that two fire engines were initially despatched to the site, but more had to be sent in later because of the intensity of the blaze.

The fire department spokesperson said chemicals used to produce medicines were at the warehouse, adding that the firefighters took four hours to control the blaze and now the cooling process was under way.

A firefighter fell unconscious while taking part in the operation to extinguish the blaze. He was identified as Mohsin. The injured official was taken to the hospital. The spokesperson said that a total of five fire engines participated in the operation, adding that no loss of life had occurred but the blaze had caused losses of millions of rupees.