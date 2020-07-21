Punjab govt issues Eid SOPs

MULTAN: The Punjab government Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eidul Adha prayers.According to the SOPs, strict security arrangements would be ensured and banned organisations will not be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals.

The timeline for Eid prayer will be 30 minutes, including prayer, sermon and Dua. All the faithful would wear masks after performing ablution from their homes. The respective district administration must ensure disinfection of all the mosques with chlorine water.

No Eid prayer would be allowed at open places, footpaths outside mosques or bazaars. The government has devised a procedure for collection of sacrificial animals’ hides. The permission of the Deputy Commissioner concerned would be compulsory to collect hides and the DC would decide about skin collection applications in three days.

The applicants may file their appeals with respective commissioners in case of objections raised by the DC concerned. Only registered welfare organizations are entitled to submit applications. No organization is allowed to set up camps for the collection of animal hides on Eid. The DCs would allocate points for the collection of hides. The use of loudspeakers would be restricted for the collection of hides. All madrassas and organisations would submit plans with the DC concerned for the collection of hides. The government has ordered stern action against individuals and organisations on forced collection of hides and citizens are advised to inform on 1717 if they are forced to give hides to certain people or bodies.

Bodies of 3 children fished out from river: Rescuers fished out bodies of three children of a family on Monday after more than twenty hours operation.Samad Sabir Qureshi, 10, Saad Sabir Quredhi, 4, and Yahya Tariq Qureshi, 15, drowned in the River Chenab while celebrating a family party on Sunday.

RESCUER DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST: A Rescue-1122 emergency medical technician died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

Rao Taswar Ali of Vehari was performing his duty at Head Muhammadwala when he suffered heart attack and died on the spot.