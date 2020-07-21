New name for Lakki Marwat district demanded

LAKKI MARWAT: Faisal Inamullah Khan, a brother of the provincial Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Khan, has said that the name of Lakki Marwat district should be changed to Muhammadiyah Marwat.

This he stated while addressing a press conference in Ghaznikhel, native village of Saifullah Brothers. He said that Devan Lakkimal was a Hindu revenue collector in 1836 in the area when Maharaja Ranjit Singh used to rule the region. Faisal Inamullah Khan said the ruler had leased out the land and the collector would collect taxes from the people of the area. He said that there were several tribes including Marwat, Wazir, Khattak, Bettani, Niazi and others living in the district, adding that there should be a proper name to represent all of the tribes. He said that after discussion and consultation with people, his brother Hisham Inamullah had suggested changing its name as “Muhammadiyah Marwat” meaning followers of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Faisal Inamullah Khan said that Muhammadiyah Marwat would be the first district in the country to get such a name. Regarding the development projects initiated by his minister brother in Lakki Marwat, he said during his two-year period, he had served the education, health and other sectors.

Drug-peddler, absconder held: The police arrested an absconder involved in the killing of three persons last year and drug-peddler in the City area, police said on Monday.A press release said acting on a tip-off, a police party of the City Police Station headed by ASI Shaqatullah raided a house in Mohallah Gul Waliabad and arrested an outlaw identified as Khalid Khan for allegedly killing three persons on July 2, 2019, near a scrap shop in the Main Bazaar. Meanwhile, a drug-peddler, Abdul Latif, was also arrested in another raid in the same mohallah and 530 gram of heroin seized from him.